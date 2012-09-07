Japan's Nikkei jumps on ECB bond-buying plan

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks, dollar rise on bets for U.S. rate hike
* Dow hits 21K for first time, dollar index hits seven-week high
TOKYO, Sept 7 Japan's Nikkei share average rose sharply at Friday's open after the European Central Bank said it would make potentially unlimited purchases of sovereign bonds from heavily indebted euro zone countries to bring down their painfully high borrowing costs. The Nikkei climbed 1.5 percent to 8,810.12, while the broader Topix advanced 1.5 percent to 729.75.
* Dow hits 21K for first time, dollar index hits seven-week high
TORONTO, March 1 Noranda Income Fund said on Wednesday that management had restarted production at its zinc processing plant in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Quebec and was ramping up output as a strike that started Feb. 12 continues.
TORONTO, March 1 Noranda Income Fund said on Wednesday it was deferring its 2017 zinc production and sales forecasts due to a strike by workers at its Quebec processing plant, the second-largest in North America.