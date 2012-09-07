版本:
Japan's Nikkei jumps on ECB bond-buying plan

TOKYO, Sept 7 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
sharply at Friday's open after the European Central Bank said it
would make potentially unlimited purchases of sovereign bonds
from heavily indebted euro zone countries to bring down their
painfully high borrowing costs.
    The Nikkei climbed 1.5 percent to 8,810.12, while
the broader Topix advanced 1.5 percent to 729.75.

