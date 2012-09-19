版本:
Nikkei rises as BOJ watched for possible easing

TOKYO, Sept 19 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
early on Wednesday amid rising speculation the Bank of Japan
could ease or hint at easing at a policy meeting that ends later
in the day and after anti-Japan protests in China were not as
violent as some had feared.
    The Nikkei rose 0.6 percent to 9,176.83 and the
broader Topix put on 0.3 percent to 760.94.

