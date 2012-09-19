版本:
2012年 9月 19日

BOJ easing lifts Nikkei to 4-month closing high

TOKYO, Sept 19 The Nikkei average hit a
four-month closing high on Wednesday, after the Bank of Japan
eased monetary policy to bolster an export-driven economy
struggling with sluggish global demand and fallout from a
territorial dispute with China.
    The Nikkei climbed 1.2 percent to 9,232.21, its
highest closing level since early May, while the broader Topix
 index gained 0.9 percent to 764.80.

