Japan's Nikkei edges up after Thursday's sell-off

TOKYO, Sept 21 Japan's Nikkei average rose in
early trade on Friday as investors took comfort that U.S. stocks
were largely steady, shrugging off concerns over soft
manufacturing data from China, Europe and the United States. 
    The Nikkei added 0.3 percent to 9,112.29 after
hitting a one-week closing low on Thursday, while the broader
Topix index ticked up 0.1 percent to 754.66.

