Nikkei bounces after sell-off as U.S. gains soothe fears

TOKYO, Sept 21 Japan's Nikkei average rose on Friday, rebounding after a sharp drop in the previous session as investors took comfort from steadiness in U.S. stocks, shrugging off fears over soft manufacturing data from China, Europe and the United States. The Nikkei gained 0.3 percent to 9,110.00, while the broader Topix edged up 0.3 percent to 756.38.