Nikkei bounces after sell-off as U.S. gains soothe fears

BRIEF-Saputo reports it may purchase up to 2 mln common shares
* Saputo announces it may purchase up to 2,000,000 common shares through private agreements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Sept 21 Japan's Nikkei average rose on Friday, rebounding after a sharp drop in the previous session as investors took comfort from steadiness in U.S. stocks, shrugging off fears over soft manufacturing data from China, Europe and the United States. The Nikkei gained 0.3 percent to 9,110.00, while the broader Topix edged up 0.3 percent to 756.38.
* Saputo announces it may purchase up to 2,000,000 common shares through private agreements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Whitewave foods reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
NEW YORK, Feb 16 AT&T Inc said on Thursday it would make its unlimited data plan available to all wireless customers who pay a monthly bill, days after rival Verizon Communications Inc announced an unlimited option.