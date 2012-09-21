版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 21日 星期五 14:16 BJT

Nikkei bounces after sell-off as U.S. gains soothe fears

TOKYO, Sept 21 Japan's Nikkei average rose on
Friday, rebounding after a sharp drop in the previous session as
investors took comfort from steadiness in U.S. stocks, shrugging
off fears over soft manufacturing data from China, Europe and
the United States. 
    The Nikkei gained 0.3 percent to 9,110.00, while the
broader Topix edged up 0.3 percent to 756.38.

