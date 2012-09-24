Nikkei dips in early trade, global growth a concern

BRIEF-Leadfx Qtrly loss per share $0.06
* Qtrly loss per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Sept 24 Japan's Nikkei average fell in early trade on Monday, with investors still worried about global growth even though major central banks have launched further stimulus measures to bolster their economies. The Nikkei eased 0.3 percent to 9,085.70, while the broader Topix index dipped 0.1 percent to 755.25.
* Qtrly loss per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* About 98.86% of ordinary shares voted in person or by proxy at today's meeting were voted in favor of proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees 2017 total production sales of $30.4 billion- $31.7 billion