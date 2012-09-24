版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 24日 星期一 08:02 BJT

Nikkei dips in early trade, global growth a concern

TOKYO, Sept 24 Japan's Nikkei average fell in
early trade on Monday, with investors still worried about global
growth even though major central banks have launched further
stimulus measures to bolster their economies.
    The Nikkei eased 0.3 percent to 9,085.70, while the
broader Topix index dipped 0.1 percent to 755.25.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐