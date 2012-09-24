Japan's Nikkei slips to 1-week low, exporters hurt by firmer yen

* Renesas untraded on glut of buy orders, govt mulls rescue
* Defensives in demand, global growth still a concern
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, Sept 24 The Nikkei share average fell to
a one-week low on Monday, as a firmer yen added to woes for
automakers and other exporters, which have been under pressure
due to the territorial dispute between Japan and China.
Concerns about global growth weighed on the market even
though major central banks have launched stimulus measures to
bolster their economies. Some analysts have worried that the new
round of stimulus from the Federal Reserve may suggest that the
U.S. economy is in worse shape than many had feared.
But struggling chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp
was untraded with a glut of buy orders after two sources said a
Japanese government fund as part of a consortium including
Toyota Motor Corp is considering a bailout of the
company, countering a bid by private equity firm KKR.
Renesas was notionally quoted at 336 yen, up 31 percent from
Friday's close of 256 yen.
The Nikkei eased 0.3 percent to 9,082.14 after
losing 0.5 percent last week, marking its first weekly loss in
three weeks.
"We were good buyers over the past couple of sessions but
all pretty much gone out there," a senior dealer at a foreign
bank said. "There is a lack of catalysts out there."
Among exporters, Canon Inc shed 2.9 percent, while
automakers Toyota Motor Corp, Nissan Motor Co
and Honda Motor Co lost between 0.6 and 1 percent.
The yen was trading at 78.12 yen to the dollar on
Monday, up from Friday's low of 78.379.
Adding to the gloom, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said
Japanese carmakers saw a 90 percent drop in showroom traffic and
a 60 percent fall sales in the southern Chinese Guangdong
province, the largest market for Japanese brands.
"Dealers believe the current negative sentiment on
Japanese-branded cars could be longer than the previous island
dispute, as Japanese-branded cars' promotional campaigns and TV
commercials have been temporarily suspended," the brokerage said
in a note.
"Some customers are being instructed not to buy Japanese
cars to avoid some difficulties - for e.g., some gasoline stands
are refusing to supply fuel to Japanese-branded vehicles."
Construction machinery makers Komatsu Ltd and
Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd fell 1.6 and 0.6
percent, respectively after U.S. rival Caterpillar Inc's
reported a 13 percent sales increase for the June-through-August
period, slightly down from the 14 percent increase for the
May-through-July period.
However, investors switched into defensive stocks, which
have a relatively lower correlation to the health of the global
economy, supporting the broader market. The telecommunications
sector rose 0.8 percent and drugmakers
gained 0.4 percent.
The broader Topix index dipped 0.1 percent to
755.46.
The Nikkei is up 7.4 percent so far this year,
underperforming a 16.1 percent rise in the U.S. S&P 500
and a 12.8 percent gain in the pan-European STOXX Europe 600
index.
Japanese equities now have a similar valuation to European
shares, with a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 11.1,
versus STOXX Europe 600's 11 and S&P 500's 12.9, according to
Thomson Reuters Datastream.