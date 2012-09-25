版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 25日 星期二 08:06 BJT

Nikkei weakens after German data, Caterpillar forecast

TOKYO, Sept 25 Japan's Nikkei share average
dropped at Tuesday's open as investors trimmed risk exposure on
renewed concerns about the global economy caused by weak German
business sentiment data and a cut in Caterpillar Inc's 
earnings forecast.
    The Nikkei fell 0.4 percent to 9,032.27 while the
broader Topix lost 0.4 percent to 750.50.

