Nikkei edges up as investors get in line for mid-term dividends

* Last day for ensure mid-term dividend encourages buying * Volume is thin, trader says flows 'have dried up' * Construction machinery makers weak after Caterpillar move By Sophie Knight TOKYO, Sept 25 Japan's Nikkei edged up on the last day for getting on ownership rolls for mid-term dividends from many shares, but gains were limited after German business sentiment weakened and Caterpillar Inc lowered its outlook. Companies such as Panasonic Corp saw robust gains, as they only offer a mid-term dividend to investors that hold the stock as of Tuesday, a factor that also boosted automakers despite a firmer yen. At midday, the Nikkei was up 0.3 percent to 9,095.28, holding above support at its 25-day moving average of 8,993.92. Panasonic rose 2.3 percent as one of the roughly 55 percent of Topix companies with a dividend registration deadline of Tuesday. "The dividend seekers are driving gains, and there are also some investors desperately trying to keep the benchmark above 9,000 before the end of the first half of the financial year on Friday," said Hideyuki Fukunaga, CEO of fund manager Investrust. A firmer yen and a media report of Toyota Motor Co slashing production in China due to falling sales amid anti-Japan protests was not enough to deter investors from zooming in on the stock for dividends, helping it rise 1.1 percent. Honda Motor Co inched up 0.2 percent and Nissan Motor Co was up 0.4 percent at midday. The two automakers sagged 1.8 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively, on Monday. "Volume is very light, the flows have dried up here," said a senior trader at a foreign bank. The broader Topix index rose 0.2 percent to 755.24 in relatively thin trade, at 48.7 percent of its full-day average over the past 90 days. "I've been aggressively shorting machinery and construction names for the past few days and now Caterpillar has really hosed down investors' hopes," the trader added. Construction machinery maker Komatsu Ltd lost 1.5 percent and industrial robotics maker Fanuc Ltd fell 3.1 percent after Caterpillar Inc reduced its 2015 earning forecast on the back of sliding commodity prices and weakening global demand. "The big issue is still the strong yen," said Hideyuki Ishiguro, senior strategist at Okasan Securities. "The European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve both pledged theoretically unlimited easing programmes, but the Bank of Japan's plan is limited in scope." The Japanese currency firmed overnight to around 77.80 yen to the dollar, in spite of the BOJ's attempt to suppress its rise with an expansion of its asset purchasing programme last week. The yen remains a sought-after "safe haven" amid flagging global growth. German business sentiment dropped in September to its lowest since early 2010, suggesting the euro zone's largest economy is succumbing to the downturn despite the ECB's recent efforts to safeguard the single currency by bringing down indebted countries' borrowing rates. Sectors most vulnerable to the health of the economy such as shippers were sold off, with the sub-index dropping 0.9 percent. Nippon Electric Glass raised its operating profit forecast for the half ending Sept. 30 to the top end of a previous range. Still, Morgan Stanley MUFG cut its price target for the company, saying profit growth would ease in the mid-term. The stock was down 2 percent at midday.