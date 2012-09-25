版本:
2012年 9月 25日

REFILE-Nikkei up, investors buy ahead of interim dividend deadline

TOKYO, Sept 25 Japan's Nikkei average rose on
Tuesday as gains in stocks ahead of the deadline for investors
to qualify for mid-term dividends offset concerns over global
growth after weak German business sentiment and an outlook cut
by U.S. Caterpillar Inc.
    The Nikkei added 0.3 percent to 9,091.54, while the
broader Topix index advanced 0.5 percent to 757.66.

