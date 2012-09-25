REFILE-Nikkei up, investors buy ahead of interim dividend deadline

TOKYO, Sept 25 Japan's Nikkei average rose on Tuesday as gains in stocks ahead of the deadline for investors to qualify for mid-term dividends offset concerns over global growth after weak German business sentiment and an outlook cut by U.S. Caterpillar Inc. The Nikkei added 0.3 percent to 9,091.54, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.5 percent to 757.66.