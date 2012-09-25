REFILE-Nikkei up, investors buy ahead of interim dividend deadline

BRIEF-Aeromexico's board issue opinion on Delta Air Lines' tender offer
* Aeromexico's board of directors issue opinion on Delta Air Lines' Tender Offer
TOKYO, Sept 25 Japan's Nikkei average rose on Tuesday as gains in stocks ahead of the deadline for investors to qualify for mid-term dividends offset concerns over global growth after weak German business sentiment and an outlook cut by U.S. Caterpillar Inc. The Nikkei added 0.3 percent to 9,091.54, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.5 percent to 757.66.
* Aeromexico's board of directors issue opinion on Delta Air Lines' Tender Offer
NEW YORK, Feb 21 A U.S. judge on Tuesday dismissed most of an investor lawsuit accusing several major banks of conspiring to manipulate the benchmark European Interbank Offered Rate, or Euribor, and related derivatives.
Feb 21 U.S. solar company First Solar Inc raised its 2017 sales forecast due to the timing of the sale of a major project, but said a large facility in Arizona had been canceled due to opposition to its location on tribal lands.