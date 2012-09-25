Nikkei set to fall and test 9,000 as many firms go ex-dividend

TOKYO, Sept 26 Japan's Nikkei average is expected to fall and test the 9,000-mark on Wednesday as a slew of companies will go ex-dividend, while concerns over whether debt-laden Spain will seek a bailout are also set to dampen sentiment. A trader said roughly 55 percent of Topix companies have passed the deadline for buyers of the stocks to get rights to first-half dividends. "The Nikkei could slip below some key technical points today, such as its 200-day moving average. If it does so, that could change its trend," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities. The Nikkei's 200 day moving average currently lies at 9,019. The benchmark was likely to trade between 8,900 and 9,050, strategists said, after gaining 0.3 percent to 9,091.54 the previous day. The broader Topix index advanced 0.5 percent to 757.66. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,960 on Tuesday, down 0.6 percent from the Osaka close of 9,010. "European troubles are of course in focus, but relatively stable exchange rates are underpinning stocks. Some investors could also be buyers for window-dressing purposes as this is the last trading week of the quarter, but more of that buying might emerge later in the week," Hirano said. Protesters clashed with police in Spain's capital on Tuesday as the government prepared a new round of unpopular austerity measures for the 2013 budget to be announced on Thursday. Spain is at the centre of the euro zone debt crisis on concerns the government cannot control its finances and those of highly indebted regions, bitten by a second recession since 2009 which has put one in four works out of a job. The Nikkei is up 0.9 percent this quarter, which ends this week. For the year, it has risen 7.5 percent, underperforming a 14.6 percent rise in the U.S. S&P 500 and a 12.8 percent gain in the pan-European STOXX Europe 600. > Caterpillar, Apple push Wall Street lower > Euro falls as risk rally fades, Spain in focus > Long-dated Treasuries rise as stocks rally stalls > Gold falls on euro zone fears, options expiration > Brent pares gain, U.S. crude drops more after API data STOCKS TO WATCH --SHARP CORP Cash-strapped Sharp will win approval from its banks as early as Thursday to secure as much as 210 billion yen ($2.7 billion) in fresh loans with a plan that commits the loss-making company to return to profit, a source at one of its main lenders said on Tuesday. --TOYOTA MOTOR CORP, NISSAN MOTOR CO Toyota Motor and Nissan Motor will cut production in China as rising anti-Japan sentiment in the country hurt sales, the Nikkei said. --TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc said U.S. health regulators will review the company's application for wider use of its constipation drug Amitiza sooner than usual. Sucampo has a partnership with Japan-based Takeda Pharmaceutical on Amitiza.