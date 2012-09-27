Japan's Nikkei ends higher, tracking Chinese stocks

BRIEF-Huron to acquire growth strategy firm Innosight
* Huron Consulting Group Inc - Huron will purchase innosight holdings, llc for $100 million upon closing
TOKYO, Sept 27 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Thursday, rebounding from the previous session's steep fall, as a surge in Chinese equities lifted sentiment in the region. Chinese stocks rose on speculation that authorities will take steps to prop up its stock markets, which have been dragged down by concerns over a sharp slowdown in China. The Nikkei ended 0.5 percent higher at 8,949.87 after sagging 2 percent on Wednesday as a mass of companies went ex-dividend. The broader Topix index added 0.4 percent to 745.59.
* Huron Consulting Group Inc - Huron will purchase innosight holdings, llc for $100 million upon closing
* Nuri Telecom Company Limited purchases additional common shares of Apivio Systems Inc.
* Summit Industrial Income - has waived conditions for additional 260,830 square foot property in greater Toronto area for expected purchase price of $28.2 million