Nikkei sags on China tensions despite Spain's pledged cuts

* Spain budget plans seen as positive but doubts remain * Steel firms bounce as Baoshan cuts production * Olympus gains on reported tie-up with Sony By Sophie Knight TOKYO, Sept 28 Japan's Nikkei share average inched down on Friday morning as concerns about falling revenues for Japanese companies in China outweighed market approval of Spain's new economic reform plans and a tough budget focused on spending cuts. Gree was in the spotlight, clawing back 1.8 percent in heavy trade after sliding 12.3 percent on Thursday after a report that NTT DoCoMo Inc planned to launch a competing social gaming network for mobile devices in November. The stock was the second-most traded on the main board by turnover, but rival DeNa extended losses, easing 0.1 percent as the most-traded stock. The Nikkei was down 0.3 percent at 8,919.44 by the midday break, although it held above its 75-day moving average of 8,864.45. "There's no reason to buy, no reason to sell and when the market's been like that recently the selling just tends to outweigh the buying," said Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager at Ichiyoshi Investment Management. "There's a little bit of window-dressing for the end of the quarter but no new money in the market," he added. Window-dressing refers to fund managers purchasing outperforming stocks to improve their portfolios at the end of a quarter. Spain's tough new spending cuts as the country continues to discuss a possible European aid package boosted the Nikkei at Friday's open, but ultimately failed to convince investors that a resolution to the euro zone debt crisis was near. "We still don't know whether the current austerity will be enough, or what kind of terrible shape the Spanish regions are actually in," said Tetsuro Ii, CEO of Commons Asset Management. Concern about slowing growth and the closure of Japanese factories and stores due to protests about a territorial dispute in China, with whom Japan has a higher proportion of trade than with the euro zone, continued to weigh on the market. "If diplomatic relations get any worse it will hit financial markets on both sides, but Japanese stocks will suffer a heavier blow," said Akino of Ichiyoshi Investment Management. The Nikkei China 50, an index of 50 companies with high exposure to China, lost 0.7 percent. The index is down 7.4 percent this quarter, underperforming the Nikkei, which is down 1 percent on the quarter by Friday's midday break. It trails the S&P 500 index's gain of 6.2 percent since July and the Euro STOXX 6000's rise of 8.2 percent so far. The benchmark gained no comfort from the Shanghai Composite Index, whose surge of 2.6 percent on Thursday on speculation of policy easing from the Chinese authorities pulled the Nikkei into positive territory minutes before the bell. Chinese shares nudged up just 0.3 percent during morning trade in Tokyo. Steel firms rose 0.7 percent as the second-best sectoral performer after Baoshan Iron & Steel Co, China's biggest listed steelmaker, said it had halted production at a loss-making plant. Nippon Steel Corp added 1.3 percent, JFE Holdings gained 0.4 percent and Kobe Steel Ltd climbed 3.3 percent. But shippers were off, with the sector dropping 2.8 percent after Bank of America Merrill Lynch downgraded Nippon Yusen KK, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd to "underperform" from "neutral" as it lowered its assumption for dry bulk shipping rates. The three lost between 2 and 3.5 percent. PIONEER DIPS ON SHARP WORRIES Pioneer Corp sagged 3.9 percent after the Nikkei daily said it was set to log a 6 billion yen ($77 million) loss on holdings in capital alliance partner Sharp Corp for the June-September half, potentially pushing it into the red despite company guidance of a 1 billion yen net profit. Gainers included Kirin Holdings Co, which rose 1.2 percent after the Nikkei daily said the brewer is considering selling its entire 15 percent stake in Fraser and Neave Ltd for 120 billion yen ($1.54 billion). Olympus Corp moved up 1.5 percent after the Nikkei daily said it would begin developing surgical endoscopes with Sony Corp, which will become Olympus's top shareholder with a stake of 11 percent via a 50 billion yen ($643.5 million) private placement of shares. Sony lost 0.4 percent on the news. The broader Topix dropped 0.5 percent to 742.06.