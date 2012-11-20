版本:
Nikkei extends gains into 5th day as U.S. fiscal fears recede

TOKYO, Nov 20 Japan's Nikkei share average
extended its gains into a fifth day at Tuesday's open and may
test a six-month high of 9,300, helped by U.S. stocks which rose
on signs of progress in resolving a looming fiscal crunch. 
    The Nikkei advanced 0.5 percent to 9,200.60, and the
broader Topix gained 0.7 percent to 767.08.

