Nikkei extends rise into fifth day; gains capped ahead of BOJ

* Nikkei faces resistance at 9,200 * Shippers lead gains TOKYO, Nov 20 The Nikkei share average extended its rise into a fifth day on Tuesday, helped by optimism over U.S. fiscal talks, but gains were limited as investors took profits and awaited a Bank of Japan policy decision due later in the session. The benchmark index hit a two-month high the previous day on growing expectations that Japan's main opposition Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will win next month's election and step up pressure on the BOJ to ease monetary policy. The central bank is expected to keep policy unchanged on Tuesday, having just eased in September and October, but investors will look to see how BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa responds to the increased political heat when he addresses a media briefing following the policy meeting. Ahead of the Dec. 16 national election, the leader of the LDP, Shinzo Abe, has called on the BOJ for bolder policy action, including "unlimited easing". "Investors have started to review what Abe has said and are being careful not to have too many expectations for everything he has said," said Takuya Takahashi, a market analyst at Daiwa Securities. "The market is skeptical that the BOJ would give in to every demand." The Nikkei was up 0.2 percent at 9,168.73 in morning trade. The broader Topix gained 0.3 percent to 764.35. Market participants said investor sentiment remains upbeat as global stocks surged on Monday to recover some of last week's sharp losses. There are hopes U.S. lawmakers will reach a deal to avert $600 billion in tax increases and spending cuts due to start in January - the "fiscal cliff" that threatens to send the U.S. economy back into recession. Prospects that Greece will get a lifeline to stay solvent also lifted investor's risk appetite. "There is more room to rise in the Japanese market as this time, finally, there are signs that lingering problems about the U.S. fiscal cliff and euro-zone debt are headed for a solution," said Hiroichi Nishi, general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities. Market players said on Tuesday, the Nikkei may hover near the 9,200 line, which the market has seen as a resistance level for a few weeks. "After breaching this line, there was a sense of achievement and profit-taking kicked in," Nishi said. Shippers led gains, with Mitsui OSK Lines, Kawasaki Kisen and Nippon Yusen rising between 3.9 percent and 5.1 percent due to a rise in the Baltic Dry Index , a gauge of rates to transport dry bulk commodities by sea. The Nikkei has rallied 5.68 percent in the past four sessions, taking its year-to-date gain to 8.25 percent, trailing a 10.28 percent rise in the U.S. S&P 500 and a 9.8 percent advance in the pan-European STOXX Europe 600 index.