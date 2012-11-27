Nikkei edges down, investors cautious after fast-paced rally

Brazil's Usiminas reports Q4 net loss of 195 mln reais
BRASILIA, Feb 17 Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas on Friday reported a fourth-quarter net loss of 195 million reais ($63.13 million) versus a net loss of 1.6 billion a year earlier.
TOKYO, Nov 27 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Tuesday, its first fall in four days, amid investor caution over the fast pace of gains that has seen the benchmark climb more than 8 percent in the past two weeks. The Nikkei fell 0.2 percent to 9,372.16, after ending at its highest closing level since April 27 on Monday. The broader Topix dropped 0.1 percent to 779.07.
FRANKFURT, Feb 17 German and U.S. defence groups Rheinmetall and Raytheon have signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate globally on defence technology, they said in a joint statement on Friday.
FRANKFURT, Feb 17 General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra made assurances at Opel's headquarters in Germany that the carmaker is to remain an independent company in any deal with France's PSA Group, German monthly Manager Magazin reported, citing sources close to negotiations between GM and PSA.