Nikkei edges down, investors cautious after fast-paced rally

TOKYO, Nov 27 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Tuesday, its first fall in four days, amid investor caution over the fast pace of gains that has seen the benchmark climb more than 8 percent in the past two weeks. The Nikkei fell 0.2 percent to 9,372.16, after ending at its highest closing level since April 27 on Monday. The broader Topix dropped 0.1 percent to 779.07.