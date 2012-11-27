版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 27日 星期二 14:04 BJT

Nikkei rises for fourth day after Greek deal, bolder easing hope

TOKYO, Nov 27 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
to a seven-month closing high on Tuesday, as sentiment was
supported by a deal on cutting Greece's debt lending and a
comment from Japan's opposition leader calling for bolder
monetary easing.
    The Nikkei was up 0.4 percent at 9,423.30, its
fourth straight day of gains. The broader Topix added
0.3 percent to 781.60.

