Nikkei rises for fourth day after Greek deal, bolder easing hope

BRIEF-Zhejiang Longsheng unable to win bid for Dow Chemical's assets
* Says it is notified by Dow Chemical Co that company did not win bid for PRIMACOR's chemical assets
TOKYO, Nov 27 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a seven-month closing high on Tuesday, as sentiment was supported by a deal on cutting Greece's debt lending and a comment from Japan's opposition leader calling for bolder monetary easing. The Nikkei was up 0.4 percent at 9,423.30, its fourth straight day of gains. The broader Topix added 0.3 percent to 781.60.
* Says it is notified by Dow Chemical Co that company did not win bid for PRIMACOR's chemical assets
* Arrest may hinder Samsung's strategic decision making - experts
* Group strategy head Choi seen taking caretaker role-insiders