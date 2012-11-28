版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 28日 星期三 08:08 BJT

Nikkei slips, set to break 4-day winning streak

TOKYO, Nov 28 Japan's Nikkei average slipped in
early trade on Wednesday, on track to end a four-day winning
streak, on concerns that an apparent lack of progress in the
fiscal policy standoff in the United States could trigger a
recession.
    The Nikkei eased 0.4 percent to 9,382.62 after it
hit a seven-month closing high on Tuesday. The broader Topix
 fell 0.4 percent to 778.55.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐