版本:
中国
2012年 11月 28日

Nikkei falls as profit-taking drags down exporters, U.S. fiscal woes

TOKYO, Nov 28 Japan's Nikkei average fell on
Wednesday, ending a four-day winning streak as exporters fell on
a rising yen and investor disappointment over an apparent lack
of progress in the U.S. fiscal policy standoff.
    The Nikkei was down 1.2 percent at 9,308.35. The
broader Topix fell 1.3 percent to 771.39.

