Nikkei rebounds from 1-week closing low on US fiscal hopes

TOKYO, Nov 29 Japan's Nikkei average advanced in
early trade on Thursday as investors took comfort from comments
by the top Republican in U.S. Congress that he was optimistic on
averting the so-called "fiscal cliff".
    The Nikkei rose 0.8 percent to 9,380.03, rebounding
from a one-week closing low hit on Wednesday, while the broader
Topix gained 0.8 percent to 777.29.

