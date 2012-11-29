版本:
中国
2012年 11月 29日 星期四 14:09 BJT

Japan's Nikkei rises on boosted hopes for a deal on U.S. fiscal woes

TOKYO, Nov 29 Japan's Nikkei share average
rebounded from the previous session's one-week closing low as
comments by U.S. policy makers hinting at progress in reaching a
fiscal deal with the White House boosted investors' risk
appetites.
    The Nikkei advanced 1.0 percent on Thursday to
9,400.88 points, climbing above its five-day moving average at
9,377.65.
    The broader Topix gained 1.0 percent to 779.44.

