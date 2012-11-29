Japan's Nikkei rises on boosted hopes for a deal on U.S. fiscal woes

BRIEF-Independent directors of Arconic board say convinced that Co has "right strategy"
* "Board has taken Elliott's criticisms very seriously", has engaged in thorough review of Arconic's businesses, strategy and performance
TOKYO, Nov 29 Japan's Nikkei share average rebounded from the previous session's one-week closing low as comments by U.S. policy makers hinting at progress in reaching a fiscal deal with the White House boosted investors' risk appetites. The Nikkei advanced 1.0 percent on Thursday to 9,400.88 points, climbing above its five-day moving average at 9,377.65. The broader Topix gained 1.0 percent to 779.44.
* "Board has taken Elliott's criticisms very seriously", has engaged in thorough review of Arconic's businesses, strategy and performance
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, March 2 Latin American stocks and currencies fell on Thursday on growing expectations of a March U.S. interest rate increase that could reduce the allure of high-yielding assets. Several Federal Reserve officials have stressed in recent days that a rate hike could come as soon as this month. Late on Wednesday, Fed Governor Lael Brainard said an improving global economy and a solid U.S. recovery mean a raise will be "appropriate soon."
* Members can now earn, redeem Aeroplan Miles on all car rentals in Canada, U.S., internationally with Avis Car Rental and Budget Car Rental