Nikkei climbs to 7-month closing high, led by exporters

TOKYO, Nov 30 The Nikkei average hit a
seven-month closing high on Friday as a weaker yen, driven by
persistent expectations the Bank of Japan will adopt bolder
policy action under a likely new government after a Dec. 16
election, lifted the shares of exporters.
    The Nikkei rose 0.5 percent to 9,446.01, and was up
5.8 percent this month, its best monthly performance since
February.
    The broader Topix added 0.3 percent to 781.46.

