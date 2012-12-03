Nikkei seen edging down as poor U.S. econ data sours sentiment

TOKYO, Dec 4 Japan's Nikkei share average is set
to edge down on Tuesday, trimming gains from a seven-month
closing high in the previous session after Wall Street eased on
weak U.S. economic data.
Manufacturing activity in the United States surprisingly
contracted in November, dropping to its lowest level in more
than three years.
But analysts said that selling should be limited as a weak
yen will likely keep foreign investors buyers in the market.
The Nikkei was likely to trade between 9,400 and
9,500, they said, while Nikkei futures in Chicago
closed at 9,440, down 20 points from the Osaka close of
9,460.
On Monday, the index closed up 0.1 percent at 9,458.18 after
rising as high as 9,525.82.
"Investors are cautious about the market's sharp rise in the
past few weeks, and as soon as the Nikkei hit the 9,500-mark,
trading has slowed down. Investors started taking a wait-and-see
mode," said Hiroichi Nishi, general manager at SMBC Nikko
Securities.
Immediate support could be expected at the 5-day moving
average at 9,407.34, Nishi said.
During the past 2-1/2 weeks, the benchmark has rallied 9.2
percent, led by exporters, and the yen has fallen on speculation
the Bank of Japan will be pushed to adopt aggressive policy
action after the Dec. 16 election.
The leader of the main opposition Liberal Democratic Party,
Shinzo Abe, has been calling for the Bank of Japan to take
bolder action, including setting a 2 percent inflation target
and embarking on "unlimited easing". The LDP is expected to win
the most seats and form the government after the election.
The currency was trading at 82.18 yen to the dollar on
Tuesday, down from its 7-1/2-month low of 82.84 touched on Nov.
22 but still above the 82 yen threshold. A fall below this level
could trigger selling in the equities market.
The broader Topix was flat at 781.73 on Monday.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--Toyota Motor Corp
Toyota's U.S. November industry auto sales rose 14.4 percent
from the previous year, the company said.
--Sharp Corp
Sharp and Qualcomm Inc reached a deal to jointly
develop an energy-efficient LCD panel for smartphones using the
Japanese company's display technology, the Nikkei reported.