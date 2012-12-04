Nikkei edges down as poor U.S. data sours sentiment

BRIEF-Equinix acquires 34 acres of land in Ashburn for interconnection data center expansion
* Equinix acquires 34 acres of land in Ashburn for interconnection data center expansion
TOKYO, Dec 4 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Tuesday, trimming gains from a seven-month closing high in the previous session after Wall Street eased on weak U.S. economic data. The Nikkei was down 0.4 percent at 9,420.80. The broader Topix dropped 0.3 percent to 779.69.
* Equinix acquires 34 acres of land in Ashburn for interconnection data center expansion
* Jason Industries reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Medibeacon completes successful clinical study of transdermal glomerular filtration rate monitor on impaired kidney function subjects