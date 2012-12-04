版本:
Nikkei edges down as poor U.S. data sours sentiment

TOKYO, Dec 4 Japan's Nikkei share average edged
down on Tuesday, trimming gains from a seven-month closing high
in the previous session after Wall Street eased on weak U.S.
economic data.
    The Nikkei was down 0.4 percent at 9,420.80. The
broader Topix dropped 0.3 percent to 779.69.

