Nikkei slips on poor U.S. manufacturing data

BRIEF-Envestnet files for non-timely 10-K
* Envestnet- Not completed assessment of effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting due to control deficiencies identified by management
* Has signed a $300,000 credit agreement with a Canadian chartered bank
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75.0 million - SEC filing