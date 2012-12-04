版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 4日 星期二 14:05 BJT

Nikkei slips on poor U.S. manufacturing data

TOKYO, Dec 4 Japan's Nikkei average slipped on
Tuesday, retreating from a seven-month closing high hit in the
previous session, as weak U.S. data triggered profit-taking on
exporters, which have lately enjoyed a sharp bounce on a softer
yen.
    The ended 0.3 percent lower at 9,432.46 points. The
broader Topix index was flat at 781.97.

