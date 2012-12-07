版本:
Nikkei steady after 7-month closing high; U.S. jobs data awaited

TOKYO, Dec 7 Japan's Nikkei share average held
steady in early trade on Friday after closing above the key
9,500-mark for the first time in seven months in the previous
session and ahead of U.S. jobs data.
    The Nikkei was flat at 9,546.22 after entering
"overbought" territory on Thursday, with its 14-day relative
strength index at 70.5. Seventy or above is deemed overbought,
which often signals a possible pullback in the near term.
    The broader Topix was also steady, at 788.90.

