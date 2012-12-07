版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 7日 星期五 14:04 BJT

Nikkei edges down on profit-taking ahead of U.S. jobs data

TOKYO, Dec 7 Japan's Nikkei share average edged
down on Friday after hitting a seven-month closing high the
previous day, as investors took profits on recent gainers such
as exporters ahead of U.S. jobs data.
    The Nikkei dropped 0.2 percent to 9,527.39. The
broader Topix index added 0.2 percent to 790.24.

