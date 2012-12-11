版本:
2012年 12月 11日 星期二 14:08 BJT

Nikkei dips, investors cautious after 10-pct rally on month

TOKYO, Dec 11 Japan's Nikkei share average
dipped on Tuesday, although it held above the key 9,500-mark, as
investors stayed cautious over signs that the index is
overbought after a near 10 percent rally over the past month.  
    The Nikkei ended 0.1 percent lower at 9,525.32, but
supported by its five-day moving average at 9,520.09, while the
broader Topix index eased 0.3 percent to 786.07.

