Nikkei rises to 7-1/2 month high as weak yen boosts exporters

TOKYO, Dec 12 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, hitting a 7-1/2 month high led by gains in tech shares and other exporters on the weak yen while Wall Street's strong performance buoyed sentiment. The Nikkei rose 0.8 percent at 9,594.51 after opening at 9,606.25, the highest level since April 27. The broader Topix index added 0.8 percent to 792.64.