2012年 12月 12日 星期三 08:05 BJT

Nikkei rises to 7-1/2 month high as weak yen boosts exporters

TOKYO, Dec 12 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
on Wednesday, hitting a 7-1/2 month high led by gains in tech
shares and other exporters on the weak yen while Wall Street's
strong performance buoyed sentiment.
     The Nikkei rose 0.8 percent at 9,594.51 after
opening at 9,606.25, the highest level since April 27. The
broader Topix index added 0.8 percent to 792.64.

