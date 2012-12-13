版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 13日 星期四 14:17 BJT

Nikkei ends 8-month high led by exporter gains

TOKYO, Dec 13 Japan's Nikkei average surged
above 9,700 for the first time since early April, with exporters
buoyed by a yen that falls as  expectations rise that the Bank
of Japan will implement more aggressive monetary easing.
    The Nikkei rose 1.7 percent to 9,742.73, the highest
closing level since April 5. The broader Topix index was
up 1.0 percent at 799.21.

