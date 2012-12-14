版本:
Japan's Nikkei ticks lower ahead of Sunday's election

TOKYO, Dec 14 Japan's Nikkei average inched down
on Friday, ahead of Sunday's general election, with strong
expectations that the main opposition party, which favours
aggressive easing, is set for victory.
    The Nikkei ended 0.1 percent lower at 9,737.56, but
was still near its eight-month closing high reached in the
previous session.
    The broader Topix index added 0.2 percent to 801.04.

