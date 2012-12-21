版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 21日 星期五 08:04 BJT

Nikkei rises, led by exporters on weak yen

TOKYO, Dec 21 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
on Friday and may test a nine-month high after Wall Street
stocks climbed on hopes for progress in U.S. fiscal talks, with
exporters gaining on a weaker yen.
    The Nikkei gained 1.0 percent to 10,142.09, and the
broader Topix added 0.9 percent to 846.27.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐