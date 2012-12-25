Nikkei rises as exporters gain on weak yen

BRIEF-Emerge Energy Services posts qtrly loss of 77 cents/shr
* Reg-Emerge Energy Services announces fourth quarter 2016 results
TOKYO, Dec 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday as exporters gained on a weak yen, with volume expected to stay low due to a lack of participants during the Christmas holiday. The Nikkei rose 1.6 percent to 10,097.09, while the broader Topix gained 1.4 percent to 844.18.
Feb 27 Investment data and analytics firm eVestment names Gabriel Gilarranz as vice president of business development in its London office.
* Biocryst reports positive interim results from its Apex-1 trial