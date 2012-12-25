版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 25日 星期二 08:05 BJT

Nikkei rises as exporters gain on weak yen

TOKYO, Dec 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
on Tuesday as exporters gained on a weak yen, with volume
expected to stay low due to a lack of participants during the
Christmas holiday.
    The Nikkei rose 1.6 percent to 10,097.09, while the
broader Topix gained 1.4 percent to 844.18.

