Nikkei rises 1.4 pct as exporters gain on weaker yen

TOKYO, Dec 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
1.4 percent on Tuesday as exporters gained on a weaker yen, but
volume was thin due to a lack of participants during the
Christmas holiday.
    The Nikkei gained 140.06 points at 10,080.12, while
the broader Topix rose 0.6 percent to 838.01.

