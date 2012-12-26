版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 26日 星期三 08:14 BJT

Nikkei edges higher as yen weakens on new govt's monetary stance

TOKYO, Dec 26 Japan's Nikkei share average edged
higher on Wednesday as the yen slipped to a 20-month low, on
expectations of an aggressive monetary easing stance by the new
government.
    The Nikkei gained 0.5 percent to 10,128.26, while
the broader Topix added 0.6 percent to 843.25.

