公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 26日 星期三 14:12 BJT

Nikkei hits 9-month high as Abe becomes prime minister

TOKYO, Dec 26 Japan's Nikkei share average
closed at its highest point in nine months on Wednesday after
the yen fell to a 20-month low on expectations of an aggressive
monetary easing stance by the government of new Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe.
    The Nikkei gained 1.5 percent or 150.24 points to
10,230.36, its highest since March 27. The broader Topix 
added 1.2 percent to 847.71.
    Abe was approved as prime minister by the lower house of
parliament just before the market close.

