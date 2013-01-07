版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 7日 星期一 14:17 BJT

Nikkei drops as exporters sold as yen weakness pauses

TOKYO, Jan 7 Japan's benchmark Nikkei average
fell on Monday, snapping a five-session winning streak as yen
weakness has paused, triggering profit-taking on exporters,
while utility shares lost ground on brokerage downgrades.
    The Nikkei dropped 0.8 percent to 10,599.01. The
broader Topix fell 0.8 percent to 881.06.
