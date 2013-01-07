Nikkei drops as exporters sold as yen weakness pauses

BRIEF-Orbital ATK receives foreign military sales award for sidewinder missile rocket motors
* Orbital ATK receives foreign military sales award for sidewinder missile rocket motors
TOKYO, Jan 7 Japan's benchmark Nikkei average fell on Monday, snapping a five-session winning streak as yen weakness has paused, triggering profit-taking on exporters, while utility shares lost ground on brokerage downgrades. The Nikkei dropped 0.8 percent to 10,599.01. The broader Topix fell 0.8 percent to 881.06.
* Orbital ATK receives foreign military sales award for sidewinder missile rocket motors
April 12 Morgan Stanley's chief compliance officer Billy Fenrich is leaving the firm just over a year after being named to the position.
* The Female Health Company / Veru Healthcare announces successful stage 1 of the clinical trial to evaluate bioequivalence between Tamsulosin DRS and FLOMAX®