Nikkei gains as renewed yen weakness boosts exporters

TOKYO, Jan 10 Japan's Nikkei average advanced in
early trade on Thursday as a renewed weakness in the yen buoyed
exporters' shares, which have been rallying strongly over the
past two months.
    The Nikkei rose 0.7 percent to 10,647.75, while the
broader Topix index gained 0.7 percent to 885.14.

