2013年 1月 10日

Japan's Nikkei climbs, exporters gain on weaker yen

TOKYO, Jan 10 Japan's Nikkei average rose on
Thursday as renewed weakness in the yen bolstered shares of
exporters, while strong export data from China also helped to
lift investor sentiment.
    The Nikkei climbed 0.7 percent to 10,652.64, while
the broader Topix gained 1.1 percent to 889.02.

