2013年 1月 17日 星期四 08:06 BJT

Japan's Nikkei recovers slightly after sharp fall

TOKYO, Jan 17 Japan's Nikkei share average
rebounded at Thursday's open after suffering its biggest drop in
eight months on Wednesday, with oversold stocks being sought
after and financials given an extra boost by
better-than-expected earnings from U.S. counterparts.
    The Nikkei rose 0.7 percent to 10,673.38 while the
broader Topix was also 0.7 percent higher at 894.27.

