Japan's Nikkei recovers slightly after sharp fall

US STOCKS-Wall St slips as US states challenge Trump over energy efficiency
* Indexes down: Dow 0.34 pct, S&P 0.42 pct, Nasdaq 0.36 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
TOKYO, Jan 17 Japan's Nikkei share average rebounded at Thursday's open after suffering its biggest drop in eight months on Wednesday, with oversold stocks being sought after and financials given an extra boost by better-than-expected earnings from U.S. counterparts. The Nikkei rose 0.7 percent to 10,673.38 while the broader Topix was also 0.7 percent higher at 894.27.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.34 pct, S&P 0.42 pct, Nasdaq 0.36 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
April 3 Mallinckrodt Plc, a manufacturer of the generic opioid painkiller oxycodone, said on Monday it had agreed to pay $35 million to resolve U.S. probes into its monitoring and reporting of suspicious orders of controlled substances.
* BAE Systems awarded $112 million U.S. Army contract to sustain M88 Recovery Vehicles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: