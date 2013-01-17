版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 17日 星期四 14:26 BJT

Japan's Nikkei closes up on report of econ minister's yen comment

TOKYO, Jan 17 The Nikkei average reversed losses
to close up on Thursday after a media report quoted Japan's
economic minister as saying his remark on the yen early this
week was misinterpreted, lifting exporters' shares before the
closing bell.
    The report also curbed the yen's rebound. 
    The Nikkei ended up 0.1 percent at 10,609.64 after
trading as low as 10,432.97, while the broader Topix 
rose 0.3 percent to 890.46.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐