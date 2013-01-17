Japan's Nikkei closes up on report of econ minister's yen comment

BRIEF-BAE Systems awarded $112 million U.S. Army contract to sustain M88 recovery vehicles
* BAE Systems awarded $112 million U.S. Army contract to sustain M88 Recovery Vehicles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Jan 17 The Nikkei average reversed losses to close up on Thursday after a media report quoted Japan's economic minister as saying his remark on the yen early this week was misinterpreted, lifting exporters' shares before the closing bell. The report also curbed the yen's rebound. The Nikkei ended up 0.1 percent at 10,609.64 after trading as low as 10,432.97, while the broader Topix rose 0.3 percent to 890.46.
* BAE Systems awarded $112 million U.S. Army contract to sustain M88 Recovery Vehicles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, April 3 Canada's main stock index was broadly lower late morning on Monday, reversing earlier gains as a retreat led by financial stocks offset advances by mining stocks.
WASHINGTON, April 3 Sanofi SA's Sanofi-Pasteur unit has agreed to pay $19.8 million to resolve claims that it overcharged the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for medications between 2002 and 2011, U.S. Justice officials said on Monday.