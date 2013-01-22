Nikkei holding steady with all eyes on BOJ meeting

TOKYO, Jan 22 The Nikkei share average barely budged at Tuesday's open ahead of the end of a Bank of Japan policy meeting, at which the central bank is largely expected to set a 2 percent inflation target and introduce more aggressive easing steps. The Nikkei inched up 0.1 percent to 10,755.98 while the Topix also tiptoed up 0.1 percent to 905.62.