Nikkei holding steady with all eyes on BOJ meeting

BRIEF-Origin Agritech says shareholders approve sale of commercial corn seed production and distribution business
* Origin Agritech announces shareholder approval of sale of commercial corn seed production and distribution business
TOKYO, Jan 22 The Nikkei share average barely budged at Tuesday's open ahead of the end of a Bank of Japan policy meeting, at which the central bank is largely expected to set a 2 percent inflation target and introduce more aggressive easing steps. The Nikkei inched up 0.1 percent to 10,755.98 while the Topix also tiptoed up 0.1 percent to 905.62.
* Origin Agritech announces shareholder approval of sale of commercial corn seed production and distribution business
* St. Joe Co- formation of a joint venture to develop, manage, and lease multi-family housing in Panama City Beach, Florida Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Carestream agrees to sell dental digital business to clayton, dubilier & rice and hillhouse/carecapital