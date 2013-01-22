Nikkei falls in directionless trade, post-BOJ gains erased by profit-taking

BRIEF-Carestream to sell dental digital business to funds managed by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice And Carecapital Advisors
* Carestream agrees to sell dental digital business to clayton, dubilier & rice and hillhouse/carecapital
TOKYO, Jan 22 The Nikkei share average edged down on Tuesday in directionless trade after it erased gains made immediately after the Bank of Japan set a 2 percent inflation target and made an open-ended commitment to buy assets. The Nikkei shed 0.4 percent to 10,709.93 after jumping to as high as 10,859.42 after the BOJ's outcome. The broader Topix slipped 0.4 percent to 901.15.
* Carestream agrees to sell dental digital business to clayton, dubilier & rice and hillhouse/carecapital
* Fannie Mae - announces results of its second reperforming loan sale transaction
* Retrophin Inc - on april 10, board approved increase to size of board from 8 to 9 directors, appointed ron squarer to serve as a director- sec filing