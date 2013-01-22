版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 22日 星期二 14:04 BJT

Nikkei falls in directionless trade, post-BOJ gains erased by profit-taking

TOKYO, Jan 22 The Nikkei share average edged
down on Tuesday in directionless trade after it erased gains
made immediately after the Bank of Japan set a 2 percent
inflation target and made an open-ended commitment to buy
assets.
    The Nikkei shed 0.4 percent to 10,709.93 after
jumping to as high as 10,859.42 after the BOJ's outcome.
    The broader Topix slipped 0.4 percent to 901.15.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐