Nikkei falls in directionless trade, post-BOJ gains erased by profit-taking

TOKYO, Jan 22 The Nikkei share average edged down on Tuesday in directionless trade after it erased gains made immediately after the Bank of Japan set a 2 percent inflation target and made an open-ended commitment to buy assets. The Nikkei shed 0.4 percent to 10,709.93 after jumping to as high as 10,859.42 after the BOJ's outcome. The broader Topix slipped 0.4 percent to 901.15.