Nikkei hits 3-week closing low as BOJ falls short of expectations

TOKYO, Jan 23 The Nikkei share average dropped
to a three-week closing low on Wednesday after the Bank of
Japan's latest easing steps fell short of expectations,
triggering profit-taking in shares bought in anticipation of the
central bank's decision.
    The Nikkei shed 2.1 percent to 10,486.99, falling
for a third straight session and logging its biggest one-day
percentage drop in a week, while the broader Topix 
slipped 1.5 percent to 887.79.

