Nikkei extends losses; Apple suppliers in spotlight

TOKYO, Jan 24 The Nikkei share average extended
losses after three days of declines, with Japanese parts
suppliers for the iPhone in the spotlight after Apple 
announced disappointing sales figures for the smartphone.
    The Nikkei slipped 0.3 percent to 10,456.41 while
the broader Topix dropped 0.6 percent to 882.12.
