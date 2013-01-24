版本:
Nikkei rises, helped by China data; exporters gain on weaker yen

TOKYO, Jan 24 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
on Thursday after strong China data helped firms with high
exposure to the world's second-largest economy, while exporters
gained ground after the yen weakened.
    The Nikkei gained 1.3 percent to 10,620.87, climbing
back above the 10,600 level after hitting a three-week closing
low on Wednesday in its third straight day of declines. 
    The broader Topix rose 1.1 percent to 897.62.
