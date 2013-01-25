版本:
Nikkei gains as weaker yen buoys exporters

TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
on Friday as a sharp drop in the yen offered a boost to
exporters, while some mid-sized companies attracted buying from
retail investors on rosy earnings announcements.
    The Nikkei gained 1.6 percent to 10,792.30, while
the broader Topix added 1.4 percent to 910.37.
