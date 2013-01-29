版本:
Nikkei drops on firmer yen; upcoming earnings in focus

TOKYO, Jan 29 Japan's Nikkei share average
extended losses at the open on Tuesday, backing further away
from a 32-month high above 11,000 that it touched on Monday, as
a firmer yen tempered appetite for exporters and turned the
focus to upcoming earnings reports.
    The Nikkei lost 0.5 percent to 10,768.82, while the
broader Topix edged down 0.2 percent to 912.11.

