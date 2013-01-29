Nikkei edges up, banks lead gains on earnings optimism

TOKYO, Jan 29 The Nikkei share average edged up on Tuesday as investors took heart in a newspaper report that major banks were likely to have significantly larger profits this year, while small caps like bio-chemical stocks attracted buying from retail investors. The Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 10,866.72, ending 1.2 percent below a 32-month high of 11,002.86 marked on Monday. The broader Topix gained 0.8 percent to 920.76.