Nikkei retreats from 33-month high on profit-taking

TOKYO, Jan 31 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
in early trade on Thursday, with investors booking profits after
the index had risen  sharply in the previous session to end
above 11,000 for the first time in 33 months.
    The Nikkei eased 0.5 percent to 11,055.02, while the
broader Topix index added 0.1 percent to 935.65.

